Comstock: Small town, big time entertainment

Nestled in a canyon near the community of Comstock, Nebraska, (population 96) is the home of 2nd Wind Ranch, soon to be one of the largest standing windmill collections in the country. On June 10-12, that canyon will come to life with thousands of concert-goers coming to the Windmill Festival featuring top national country acts.
The Windmill Festival was founded in 1999 with Glenda Lynn from Texas performing on a flatbed semi-trailer drawing 300 people. The next year, Comstock took a risk and hired newcomer Brad Paisley. He drew 3,000 people.
In 2001, Paisley returned with the Oakridge Boys and super group Alabama. That year, 30,000 fans came to a small town not even recorded on many maps. What started out as a concert in a canyon, has developed into the world’s largest pasture party. Thousands of concert lovers from 37 states enjoyed Comstock in its last iteration.
Side entertainment includes extreme bull riding, top regional bands, good food, beer tents and hundreds of vendors. The sky holds host to fireworks, hot air balloons, powered parachutes and helicopter rides. The prettiest picture is when the sun sets on the windmills as the concert lights go on.
This year’s lineup will be Mark Wills, Jason Pritchett and Sheila Greenland on Thursday, June 10. The next night will have Chris Janson, Allie Colleen and Lucas Hoge on stage. Saturday wraps the event with Logan Mize, Chevel Shepherd and Josh Gracin.