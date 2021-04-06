 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creativity is crucial in problem solving

Creativity is crucial in problem solving

Susan Harris

Susan Harris

Creativity is more than art and music. Creativity supports mental growth by involving measurement, equality, balance, shape, spatial relationships and problem solving.

Using creativity, children gain sensory perception, verbal skills and hand-eye coordination. Creativity provides opportunities for experimenting, imagination, freedom of expression and learning how to cope with feelings. Promoting creative thinking can elevate children to become the adults who make a difference in our world with creative problem-solving skills.

Creating a stimulating environment by leaving time for play and fantasy can enhance creative problem solving and thought. Seeing others in different cultures will encourage respect for choices others make, and brainstorming is recommended to allow children to come up with more than one answer to a problem.

Creativity can seem irritating because creative people tend to work outside the rules. Give creative space – freedom to make mistakes and respect for multiple ideas. If a reward is not expected, there is more creativity and enjoyment.

10 Tips for Supporting Creativity

  1. Don’t be afraid of messes.
  2. Encourage experimentation.
  3. Be specific in your questions about your child’s art.
  4. Don’t compare your art with theirs – it can be discouraging.
  5. Embrace your child’s art without making suggestions for changes.
  6. Emphasize the process of creativity, not just the finished art project.
  7. Give children the independence and control they need to create.
  8. Regularly schedule long, uninterrupted periods of play.
  9. Share in children’s excitement about discoveries.
  10. Display children’s artwork and stories.

Creativity and problem-solving walk hand-in-hand throughout life. Letting children have the freedom to make mistakes and respecting their ideas will allow them to solve problems in creative ways.

Susan Harris, MLS is a Nebraska Extension educator in rural health, wellness and safety. Reach her at 308-832-0645.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
NOCO Hemp Expo is good to go
Crop

NOCO Hemp Expo is good to go

The NOCO Hemp Expo will hold its seventh iteration Friday and Saturday, March 26-27, at the National Western Complex in Denver, Colorado.

Replacing thin alflafa
Crop

Replacing thin alflafa

Planting new fields of alfalfa is expensive. So many of us put off tearing up old fields and planting new ones. But is this smart?

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News