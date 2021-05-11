CWT assists with 2 million pounds of dairy product export sales

Cooperatives Working Together member cooperatives accepted 11 offers of export assistance from CWT that helped them capture sales contracts for 354,944 pounds of Cheddar cheese, 352,740 pounds of butter, 114,940 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 1.102 million pounds of whole milk powder and 77,162 pounds of cream cheese. The product is going to customers in Asia and Oceania. It will be delivered during the period from January through May 2021.
CWT-assisted member cooperative export sales for the first two weeks of 2020 total 1.825 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 3.131 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 114,640 pounds of AMF, 1.226 million pounds of whole milk powder and 1.010 million pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to ten countries in six regions. These sales are the equivalent of 107.2 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.
Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers and all dairy cooperatives by strengthening and maintaining the value of dairy products that directly impact their milk price. It does this by helping member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share for U.S dairy products. As a result, the program has significantly expanded the total demand for U.S. dairy products and the demand for U.S. farm milk that produces those products.
The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT pays export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by required documentation.