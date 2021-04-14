CWT assists with 3.4 million pounds of dairy product export sales

Cooperatives Working Together member cooperatives accepted 27 offers of export assistance from CWT that helped them capture sales contracts for 862,008 pounds of Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese; 1.634 million pounds of butter and 875,598 pounds of cream cheese. The product is going to customers in Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and South America and will be delivered during the period from January through April 2021. The products are equivalent of 51.4 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.
Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers and all dairy cooperatives by strengthening and maintaining the value of dairy products that directly impact their milk price. It does this by helping member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share for U.S dairy products. As a result, the program has significantly expanded the total demand for U.S. dairy products and the demand for U.S. farm milk that produces those products.
The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT pays export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by required documentation.