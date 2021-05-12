CWT assists with 5.4 million pounds of dairy product export sales

Cooperatives Working Together member cooperatives accepted 32 offers of export assistance from CWT that helped them capture sales contracts for 1.155 million pounds of Cheddar and Gouda cheese, 216,053 pounds of butter, 870,826 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 1.812 million pounds of whole milk powder, and 1.351 million pounds of cream cheese. The product is going to customers in Asia, Central and South America, the Middle East and Oceania. It will be delivered during the period from January through June 2021.
CWT-assisted member cooperative export sales for January 2021 total 2.981 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 3.347 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 985,466 pounds of AMF, 3.038 million pounds of whole milk powder and 2.361 million pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to 15 countries in six regions. These sales are the equivalent of 170.2 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.
Assisting CWT members through the Export Assistance program positively affects all U.S. dairy farmers and all dairy cooperatives by strengthening and maintaining the value of dairy products that directly impact their milk price. It does this by helping member cooperatives gain and maintain world market share for U.S dairy products. As a result, the program has significantly expanded the total demand for U.S. dairy products and the demand for U.S. farm milk that produces those products.
The amounts of dairy products and related milk volumes reflect current contracts for delivery, not completed export volumes. CWT pays export assistance to the bidders only when export and delivery of the product is verified by required documentation.