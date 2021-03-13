Dairy Expo auction, beer garden to raise money for scholarships

The Central Plains Dairy Foundation will hold an online and silent auction for a third year at the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls March 24-25.
Money raised supports dairy scholarships and innovation grants in the region. This year, the foundation is awarding $25,000 in scholarships across a five-state region. The foundation also received Dairy Innovation Grant requests totaling over $100,000. Those recipients will be announced in April.
Bidding for the Dairy Forward Charity Auction opens March 10 online with a "Buy Now" option on select items. The silent auction will be held at the Central Plains Dairy Expo March 24 and March 25 in the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Featured items include wine and cheese baskets, framed art, concert tickets, hunting and fishing trips, tickets to sporting events, livestock supplies and equipment, and golf outings. And there’s a chance to buy a life-size fiberglass Holstein or Jersey – one you’ll never have to feed or care for!
A beer garden will be set up in the Denny Sanford Premier Center during the dairy expo. Beer tickets may be purchased in advance by visiting CentralPlainsDairyFoundation.org. Discounts are available for bulk beer ticket orders.
Items for the auction and donations are welcome. Contact the Central Plains Dairy Foundation to donate by calling 605-412-8403 or emailing foundation@centralplainsdairyexpo.com.