Dr. Audrey Chang joins ACSESS as Chief Operating Officer

The Alliance of Crop, Soil and Environmental Science Societies announces the hiring of Audrey S. Chang, Ph.D., as Chief Operations Officer. ACSESS manages the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Societies of America, Soil Science Societies of America and the Agronomic Science Foundation.
“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Chang to ACSESS. She will be a great support to Society members, certified professionals, and partners as we expand our efforts to support science through service to society, positivity, diversity, equity, and inclusion at all levels across ACSESS,” says Dr. Nick Goeser, ACSESS CEO. “Besides her outstanding professional qualifications, Audrey personified these values at every step in her career. I look forward to working with her to help support our operations in service to agronomic, crop and soil sciences.”
“I first worked with the Soil Science Society of America on an educational exhibition project while at the Smithsonian,” says Dr. Chang. “Since our collaboration on Dig It for the digital age, I’ve been impressed with the researchers and practitioners who are members of these organizations. The work they do for world food security and preserving the environment is critical and urgent. I’m looking forward to working with the leadership, staff, and members on implementing their strategic plans and positioning the organizations to face future challenges and opportunities.
Chang will oversee the daily operations of ACSESS, which employs fifty-four staff. She will lead the internal headquarters execution of the strategic plans to enhance culture, teamwork, and efficiency across the scientific societies business operations. In addition, she will be responsible for executing internal human resource strategy in support of the overall business plan and strategic direction of the organization.
Prior to joining ACSESS, Chang served in a diversity of roles to build and deepen sustainable partnerships with corporate, governmental, and non-profit organizations. She has managed operational and business units in cultural and higher education organizations, including the San Diego Museum of Man (renamed as the San Diego Museum of Us in 2020), the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, and Duke University. Her past projects ranged from traveling extinct mammal fossils to Austin, Texas, to creating a global communication tool for soil and climate science education. She received her Ph.D. in Biology from Duke University and her B.S. in Evolution and Ecology from the University of California, Davis.
Chang brings experience in partnerships and team-building