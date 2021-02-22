 Skip to main content
Elm Creek FFA raising plants, cattle

The Elm Creek FFA Chapter is raising two steers in their on-campus animal lab.

The plan is to bring the cattle to market weight and then have them processed. The meat from the steers would be used by the school, said third-year FFA Advisor Jacob Goldfuss.

The chapter, founded in 2003, has 34 members ranging from grades eight through twelve. They will have one American Degree and one State Degree this year.

The chapter has also produced a National Agri-Marketing Association rising star – Jack Allen.

In addition to the animal lab project, the students have been working in the chapter’s greenhouse. They sell the plants in the greenhouse as a fundraising activity.

