Enjoy the ‘Signs of Spring’ in Kearney

Welcome spring while enjoying the Kearney Signs of Spring Craft & Trade Show April 10. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be held in the EXPO Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds located in Kearney, Nebraska.
“It’s not only a craft fair but includes trades of all kinds with the goal of providing entrepreneurship opportunities to small businesses,” said show organizer Kyla Martin. “You can find anything made out of woods, fibers, glass and everything creative in between.”
While the show is a “one-stop-shop” that embraces all manner of home-based businesses, home parties, product lines and even some home show-style items. The show organizers, Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska (aka Mid) has always encouraged non-profit businesses to be involved, Martin said.
“Mid is a non-profit, private organization that helps people and changes lives,” said Martin, who is also community projects director for Mid. “With more than 30 programs, Mid assists prenatal babies, kids, parents and senior citizens with nutrition, housing, food, immunizations, early education and more.”
The Kearney-based organization took over the organizing of the Signs of Spring Craft & Trade Show and another show as means of raising funds for their many programs. Admission to the show is free, however, Mid encourages either monetary donations or product donations for the Community Action Food Bank.
Martin credits Buffalo County Community Partners board member Amanda Shoemaker as being instrumental in the smooth operation of the show. The “ultimate volunteer,” Shoemaker is very involved in the show’s set-up and process.
“She’s in charge when I can’t be there,” Martin said. “She definitely wears a Super Girl cape.”
The spring show averages around 250-270 booths and fills the EXPO building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Martin said. The 2020 show was cancelled due to COVID restrictions.
“Our local health department is on board with our show if we follow the mask requirements and direct the flow of the shopping traffic,” Martin said. “Masks will be required unless a doctor’s note is provided.”
“Happy Bear” will be making rounds to remind show-goers to keep their masks on.