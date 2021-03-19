Farm expo features stellar speaker line-up

One of the largest spring farm shows in the Midwest is back for 2021. The 56th Annual Mid America Farm Expo will be held Tuesday through Thursday, March 23-25, at the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center and Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, Kansas.
“We’re excited to be back on track,” said Eric Brown, president of the Salina Chamber of Commerce. “This is a major project of the Chamber’s ag committee.”
This year’s Expo will feature 225 vendors, down a little bit from the average of 300, Brown said. Some of the smaller vendors were “willing, but not able” to attend, he said. The problem was lack of product.
Brown said this year the Expo will feature one of its most impressive speaker and seminar line-ups. The speakers will include Mike Beam, Agriculture Secretary of the State of Kansas, will provide an update on state initiatives followed by a question and answer session. David Schemm, ag advisor to U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) will speak about federal issues. These will include things before the Senate Committee on Agriculture (on which Marshall sits), the Farm Bill and the senator’s efforts to protect farmers from the over-reach of the Biden administration’s climate policies.
Seminars will include Jeff Allison, precision ag manager for PrairieLand Partners out of McPherson, Kansas. He will speak on precision ag and the use of drones. There will be two sessions with AgMarket.net founding partner Matt Bennett. He is presenting “Keeping your Discipline in Rallying Markets” and “Marketing 101”.
While in town for the expo, Brown hopes visitors will take time to enjoy the many things offered by the community. Salina features multiple high-quality restaurants including Hickory Hut Barbecue, Martinelli’s Little Italy and The Cozy Inn.
“Come for the farm show,” Brown said. “Stay for everything else.”