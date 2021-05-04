 Skip to main content
Find treasures at the Greater Iowa Swap Meet & Flea Market

Treasures seekers will have an opportunity to delve through the wares of about 250 vendors at the Greater Iowa Swap Meet & Flea Market in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Friday and Saturday, May 28-29.

“It’s been going on for around 20 years,” said Grant Davidson, Public Relations and Marketing for the Meet and for the Midwest Old Threshers Reunion. “It’s getting bigger every year.”

He said maybe a couple of thousand people attend the event. Antiques and tractor equipment are the most commonly found items, he said.

“But, there’s other stuff,” Davidson said. “Stuff in-between and all over the place.”

The swap meet is organized and run by about 1,200 volunteers from the Midwest Old Threshers Reunion group and held around the Richard E. Oetken Heritage Museum.

“Someone always finds a treasure,” Davidson said.

