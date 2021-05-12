Five Leigh FFA members qualify for State FFA competition

After many long weeks of practicing and working on projects, the Leigh FFA Chapter competed in a virtual Career Development Events competition March 3. There were 22 competitors from the Leigh chapter in this round of CDEs, and five people moved on to state.
Results from the Career development events are as follows:
Vet Science (District Champions): Taya Hambleton (tie for first), Maddie Noonan (third), Justine Thompson (fifth), Riana Grotelueschen (10th), Jordan Noonan (11th) and James Grotelueschen (13th); Other participants: Dalton Zulkoski and Carter Timm.
Farm and Ranch Management (fourth place): Riana Grotelueschen, Alissa Kasik, Layne Krutz and Trevor Zulkoski.
Nursery Landscape (fifth place): Makenna Held, Kanyon Held, Korbee Wendt, Alissa Kasik, Sydney Reeves and Natalie Brabec.
In addition to these events, junior Justine Thompson was selected as a finalist in her proficiency application through her SAE. This means she is in the top three in the state and will have an interview and be recognized at the state convention.
Juniors Kanyon Held, Maddie Noonan and Jacob Eisenmann all earned silver on their proficiency applications – Held in Turf Grass Management-Entrepreneurship, Noonan in Poultry Production-Entrepreneurship and Eisenmann in Beef Production-Placement. Junior Zane Williams’ proficiency earned bronze for Hospitality Tourism Management.
“Even though CDEs were very different this year, everyone competed the best we could,” Held said.
In addition to these qualifiers, the junior livestock judging team qualified for state earlier this year at the end of January.
“I am so proud of all of our chapter competitors,” advisor Alyssa Went said. “Special congratulations to Taya, Maddie, Justine and Riana for qualifying for state in vet science, and to Justine Thompson being selected as a finalist in her proficiency. This is a huge accomplishment, especially since this is the first year any of these kids have done this.”
Not a bad start for the first-year advisor. The Leigh Chapter has been around since 1954. It currently, has 35 members.
Over the years, Leigh FFA members have earned 39 American degrees, the latest earned by Abigail Langdon last year. They have also earned five Star Awards. This year, the chapter will have two State Degree recipients.
Membership continues to increase, Went reports. They are one of two schools in Nebraska to partner with Brevant Seeds and its “Turn the Bag Blue and Gold” program. At this time, the chapter is raising funds for a greenhouse. Greenhouses are invaluable learning tools for FFA students, Went said.