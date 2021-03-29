Great Bend farm expo set for April

The 2021 Great Bend Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo is scheduled for Wednesday, April 7 through Friday, April 9 in Great Bend, Kansas.
The expo has been dubbed one of the largest farm events in the United States dedicated to promoting agricultural technology.
Star Expo is excited to be adding hemp components to their show. Agriculture has been waiting a long time for this opportunity, they said.
Hemp production would allow producers to diversify their farming programs and create new markets. The benefits of hemp to the ag industry are massive for the future of agriculture. Commodity Exchanges are being created for both industrial and medical hemp products giving buyers, sellers and traders the place and tools to trade.
JD Wing is the head horse trainer for Tee Cross Ranches. He will be doing horse training demonstrations. The Tee Cross brand was the first brand registered in the State of Colorado and is synonymous with quality in both its’ Quarter Horse and cattle operations. The brand has produced their own breeding program of outstanding Quarter Horses used not only on the ranch but having produced quality horses used in competition around the world. These events are brought to you by Bobby Norris Real Estate Farmers Bank & Trust.
Among the key demonstrator’s is Dr. Tom Noffsinger’s Cattle Handling Demonstrations & Presentation. He is an industry expert in cattle handling and animal husbandry. When it comes to animal husbandry, low-stress cattle handling techniques can take herd management to the next level of professionalism and production. Dr. Noffsinger will provide an updated presentation with the latest techniques for adopting low-stress cattle handling. Areas of focus include facility design, noises, moving aids and working zones.
Virtual show hours are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 7; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., April 8; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 9.
Exhibitors include numerous cutting edge displays for farm and ranch equipment, seed and chemicals, agricultural services, irrigation manufacturers, financial providers, commodity organizations, colleges, governmental services, home services, furniture and art galleries, boutiques, hats, boots and much more. There truly will be something for everyone.
The Great Bend Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo is a family-owned business and a proud member of the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce. It is brought to you by the following corporate sponsors: KSN, Great Bend Co-op, Fenoglio Boot Company and the American Hat Company Inc.