Groves clinic to be held in Elkhorn

Robin Groves, a well-known driving and riding instructor from Vermont, will be coming to Arington Training Stable for a clinic on May 29-30.
Lessons are suitable for riders/drivers of any skill level and style of riding. Groves was a member of two US Combined Driving teams that competed at the World Single Championships held in Poland (2008) and Italy (2010). Groves competes year round at the advanced level in carriage driving.
Groves has also been involved in eventing, dressage, jumping, competitive trail, endurance riding and pleasure show driving with many championship ribbons in these disciplines. Contributing to Groves’ success is a well-planned all around individual approach to conditioning and nutritional programs for every equine she works with. Having been to world championships has exposed Robin to how the rest of the world competes and manages horses.
There will be a potluck dinner for all participants on Saturday night. The clinic will be on grass footing, or in Arington Training Stable's indoor arena in the event of rainy weather. Arington Training stable also has an obstacle course including a water crossing available for practice.
Stalls are available for rent, but must be reserved in advance. Advance payment is required to register for the clinic These can be mailed to Arington Training Stable, 7701 N. 216 St., Elkhorn, NE 68022. Email garnetblat@gmail.com to reserve your time or call 402-681-6779 for more information.