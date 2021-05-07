 Skip to main content
Gun shows available in Iowa, Colorado in May

Anyone in Nebraska looking for a gun show will have to bop on over to Iowa. The Hawkeye State has three shows in May.

The first is the Des Moines Fairgrounds Gun Show on May 14-16. Also going on that weekend is the Quad Cities Gun Show. It is actually being held in Rock Island, Illinois, but it counts as an Iowa event. The final show in Iowa for May is the Mount Pleasant Gun Show which runs May 28-30.

Colorado will host two shows. The Denver Gun Collectors Show on May 15 and the Hunting & Sportsmen’s Gun Show in Loveland, Colorado, which runs May 22 and 23.

Wyoming will feature the Casper Arms Show running from May 7-9, while Minnesota has the Morristown Gun & Knife Show on May 22 and 23.

