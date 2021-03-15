Head lice: Everything you’re itching to know

Things are getting back to normal. Family gatherings are no longer verboten and children are being allowed to play together, again.
But, to every silver lining there is a cloud. This cloud is shaped like a louse – a head louse to be precise.
“Distance has reduced exposure,” said Dr. Jody Green, entomologist and UNL Extension educator. “There is a misconception that exposure comes from school. Instead it mostly comes from family get-togethers, close contact and direct transfers such as sharing hats, headphones or brushes.”
Of the 4,000 species of lice around the world, humans are fed on by three. One of these is head lice. Head lice reportedly date back 7 million years. This cannot be verified as no one was around back then, but they are certainly around now. In fact, an estimated 6 to 12 million children are infested each year in the U.S.
“Their presence does not indicate uncleanliness,” Green said. “Once it is discovered – more than likely the person has had them for months.”
They do not spontaneously spawn, Green said. What happens is the female lice lay their eggs along a strand of hair (only head hair for these lice) excreting a little biological cement to anchor the egg. Female lice lay eight to ten eggs a day. Eggs hatch in seven days and mature to an adult in another seven days.
They have pincher-like claws which help them firmly grasp human hair. Lice live for about 30 days. They feed on human blood.
Some good news is that lice do not jump, fly or crawl long distances. Green said they cannot live long while not on a human body. No longer than 24-48 hours.
According to Green and her Arthro-Pod podcast co-host and fellow Extension educator Dr. Jonathan Larson, there are no scientifically proven preventative treatments against head lice. They also do not recommend any home or Internet remedies. These may irritate the scalp and skin, damage hair and have little to no effect on head lice.
“It would be good to have more preventative education,” Green said. “I work with a lot of school nurses who believe this would go a long way to managing the pest.”
Some more good news said Larson, is that these “Diminutive Dracula’s” do not transmit any diseases of which scientist are aware.
There are two ways to treat head lice once they latch on. The first is to comb them out. There are even professional nit combers.
“If you comb them all out – they are gone,” Green said. “That is an arduous task.”
There are several products that help to control head lice but you may have to use multiple products multiple times to completely remedy the issue, Larson said.
Some brand names include: Nix (Permethrin lotion, 1%); Rid (Pyrethrins, 33%, piperonyl butoxide, 4%); Ulesfia lotion (Benzyl alcohol lotion, 5%); Sklice (Ivermectin lotion, 0.5%); and Ovide (Malathion lotion, 0.5%). The last two are prescription medications.
Chemical treatment (spraying) of the house will not have a significant impact on head lice.
Lice do have one positive thing going for them. Lenin once said, “Either socialism will defeat the louse or the louse will defeat socialism.” So, they aren’t ALL bad.