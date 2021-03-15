HFC paves the way for hemp as animal feed

The Hemp Feed Coalition has taken one (not so) small step for the hemp feed industry – one that could lead to a giant leap for hemp producers in the U.S.
The coalition recently submitted the first-ever hemp seed meal and cake sample to be tested by the Food and Drug Administration for use as feed for laying hens, according to HFC Executive Director Hunter Buffington.
“This will be the first of many,” she said. “The first is always the hardest.”
The process of demonstrating that hempseed is safe and efficacious as a feed ingredient has been rather trying, Buffington said, and the learning curve for dealing with the federal bureaucracy was steep. In addition, the testing regimen required by the FDA is so rigorous and costly, it has meant slow going to reach this point.
“We have to jump through hoops,” Buffington said. “Even though hemp seed has been used for animal feed around the world for millennia.”
The submission marks the culmination of the HFC’s efforts for more than two years. The coalition began operating as a program under the auspices of the Colorado Hemp Association in 2018. It also worked with Friends of Hemp. In 2020, HFC became an independent organization. Its mission is to promote hemp by-products as viable animal feed through education.
The first step in that task is to apprise producers as to the status of hemp seed as a feed option. The second is to inform them how to change that status.
“We are working at both simultaneously and extensively,” Buffington said. “There is a lot of educating to be done.”
The HFC also facilitates funding for research through grant opportunities. Right now, research is proceeding apace, she said. But, there is much to research. The FDA has set extremely high thresholds for hemp as a feed ingredient. They also want all hemp used for animal feed to be American-grown.
“We had been struggling to build partnerships,” Buffington said. “Momentum seems to be growing and we have seen enthusiasm build over the last two years.”
Colorado State University was the first to break the hemp barrier and offer to conduct research on hempseed as animal feed. This opened doors for other land grant universities to follow suit, she said.
Buffington said there are many ways producers can get involved in the effort to gain approval for hemp. One is to join the HFC. Another is to have the “over-the-fence” conversation with fellow producers.
“We are always looking for those willing to champion research for hemp feed products,” Buffington said.