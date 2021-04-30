 Skip to main content
Housing projects serving rural veterans

Housing Projects Serving Rural Veterans offers funding for "brick and mortar" projects that assist low‐income, elderly and disabled veterans with home repair needs, support homeless veterans, help veterans become homeowners and/or secure affordable rental housing in rural areas of the United States.

Projects must be in nonmetropolitan areas or in counties that meet the USDA definition for rural housing. Eligible applicants must have at least three years of direct or related experience serving veterans at or below 80% of the area median income.

Eligible entities include:

• 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations

• Tribally designated housing entities

• Housing Authorities acting as nonprofits

Up to $30,000 for a 12-month project period.

