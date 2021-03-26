Hundreds of riders to compete in Salt City Circuit Horse Show

The Salt City Circuit Horse Show, scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, March 25-28, at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson, Kansas, is a family event that features horses.
“You get to see pretty horses and you get to see events,” said organizer Sue Nickel. “We get some darn nice horses to participate.”
Riders come from Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, she said. Judges will be coming from Nebraska, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri.
Nickel is a veteran horse show organizer. She directs three shows annually in Kansas and has been doing so for more than seven years.
The Salt City show is an American Quarterhorse competition. Riders and horses earn points for the Kansas Quarterhorse Association’s end-of-year awards.
“The main thing is the points for placing,” Nickel said. “They follow the horse on its record.”
There are also circuit awards. There are more than 40 competitions each day of the event and more than 300 competitions over the four days of the show.
The categories are too numerous to mention, but include: Versatility Ranch Horse ranch riding, working cow, working cow – boxing, walk-trot trail, trail, western riding, reining, Performance stallions, Performance geldings and Performance mares. All of the classifications are divided into multiple age groups.
For more information, Nickel said to visit the Salt City Circuit Facebook page.
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.