Increase in virtual business creates demand for ag appraisers

According to Jay Prost, founder of the American Society of Agricultural Appraisers, it is a great time to become an ag appraiser. The demand has never been higher and the supply is low.
“With the amount of virtual auctions going on, independent appraisers are needed,” Prost said. “Unfortunately, many qualified appraisers have been retiring.”
Finding someone with the skills and the experience to fill the call for evaluators has been challenging for Prost and the ASAA. Ironically, that is how Prost himself got into the profession.
“I was in the dairy business about 40 years ago,” he said. “I sold my business and then got back into it.”
In doing so, Prost said he needed cows assessed, but couldn’t find anyone who could do a certified appraisal. This prompted him to become an ag appraiser.
Then, he decided to teach others. He developed the curriculum to evaluate livestock. Later, Prost added farm equipment. He was surprised when he found out that the market for another type of ag appraiser was so vast.
“Equine appraising is huge,” Prost said. “The ASAA has 400 members specializing in livestock and equipment. We have 400 members just in equine by itself.”
Certified appraisals are required for some sales. The ASAA helps banks and government agencies in litigation as well as with accountants and attorneys for estate settlements and divorces.
For other ag selling and purchasing (such as auctions), it’s just a really good idea to have a certified value of items being sold. Take combines, for instance.
“Combines with a similar amount of hours but from different regions might not have the same wear-and-tear – depending on the crops,” Prost said. “The difference could be as much as $100,000 in value.”
The ASAA offers training on how to become a certified ag appraiser. The coursework is provided for home study on DVD or a Flash drive. They teach three different methodologies.
“We teach how to do a professional appraisal,” Prost said. “Specifically, how to comply with the uniform standards report.”
Those interested in such a career would need a solid agricultural background, he said. The ASAA gives referrals to its registered members.
For more information, visit amagappraisers.com/.