Iowa Horse Fair set for March 26-28 in Des Moines

The Iowa Horse Fair is back in the saddle and raring to go. Since missing last year, the theme for 2021 is “Worth the Wait”.
“The Iowa Horse Fair is an annual favorite throughout the Iowa equine community,” Iowa Horse Council Vice-President Melissa Cash said. “This event is a perfect end to COVID cabin fever.”
As the premier equine event in Iowa, the Iowa Horse Council went all out. The three-day affair is being held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines and kicks-off Friday, March 26, and runs through March 28. Veterans (with a military ID cards) are admitted free on Friday.
“Since 1984, the Iowa Horse Fair has been a stage for equine education and events,” Cash said.
There will be much going on that weekend. Friday and Saturday nights will feature the Rogue Rodeo Company starting at 7 p.m., in the Pavilion. A kids’ area will be located in the Cattle Barn. There little buckaroos will be able to enjoy free pony rides, coloring and even tail braiding.
Multiple drill teams will be performing throughout the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, Avenue Horses will showcase its unique breed and disciplines in the Parade of Breeds at the Pavilion.
Also, there will be an Extreme Trail Challenge, a mounted shooting demonstration and a draft horse pull at the fair. Free carriage rides will offered. The Jacobson area will house a large vendor display with equine items. Clinics will be hosted by such notables as Van Hargis, Matt Jobe, James Puderbaugh and Raymond Helmuth. There will also be clinics by Mid Iowa Driving, Diamonds N Dust and Crazy Cowgirl Trick Riding.
“The Iowa Horse Fair is a great central location for equine people to get together,” Cash said. “It is planned and directed by volunteers.”