Iowa’s Antique City declares ‘antiques are fun 2021’

The population of Walnut, Iowa, is expected to increase by at least threefold over the weekend of June 18-20. That is when the 38th Annual Walnut AMVETS Antique Show returns after the COVID hiatus.
AMVETS Post No. 45 Commander Gene Larsen has been the show’s promoter for the past 16 years. He believes that this show may be one of the most popular since it is the first since what seems like an interminable restriction on freedom.
“It’s always been an extremely popular event,” Larsen said. “It is a nationally-known antique show because we focus on bringing in high-end antique dealers.”
This year’s show will have more than 300 vendors offering antiques and primitives over a 12-block area of downtown Walnut. As the website says, the turn-of-the-century buildings, tree-lined brick streets and shops are the perfect setting for the show.
There are also some mid-range antiques and some vintage collectibles available, but don’t mistake this for a flea market. There are no reproductions, no t-shirts and no junk, Larsen said. This show has been featured in national publications such as Country Living Magazine and House Beautiful Magazine, which called it “one of the best street sales in the United States.”
According to Larsen, there are experts who attend this show every year. One gentleman specializes in Victrola phonographs. This vendor restores, buys and sells the wind-up machines.
The show is returning to its original three-day format this year. Larsen said the Friday and Saturday only show was not popular with the vendors. Also, even though the show wasn’t permitted last year and the budget took a hit, they did not raise fees on the vendors.
“We care about this show and want it to be successful,” Larsen said. “Not just for ourselves, but for the community.”
The antique show is free to attend and there is no charge for parking. But, the economic impact on the community is immeasurable, he said.
Walnut is located off exit 46 on Interstate 80. For more information, visit www.walnutantiqueshow.com/.