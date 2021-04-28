Kansas 4-H youth eye 'Science of Agriculture' challenge

It’s pretty clear traveling through Kansas that agriculture is a vital part of the state’s economy. From flowing fields of lush crops to burly cattle grazing open prairie, agriculture is part of life in the Sunflower State.
But Anissa Jepsen knows that agriculture touches many other parts of Kansans’ lives outside of the farm. It’s a part of the technology we use, the clothes we wear and the food we eat.
That’s one driving principle of a program offered through Kansas 4-H called Science of Agriculture, which is revving up for another year.
“It’s a hands-on learning experience that inspires the next generation of our agriculture leaders in Kansas,” said Jepsen, a 4-H youth development specialist at the state office in Manhattan.
Science of Agriculture brings together teams of 3 to 5 youth in grades 6-12 who work with coaches and mentors to create research projects related to a need in their community. Each fall, those teams get together and present their research and findings; members of the top three teams earn a college scholarship.
In the past, some of the projects that Kansas 4-Hers completed include a project to educate communities on reducing food waste; research on feed efficiency in beef cattle; and evaluating the effects of chiropractic medicine on livestock production.
That includes six ‘Pillars of Agriculture’ touted by Kansas 4-H including agriculture’s relationship to:
• The environment.
• Food, fiber and energy.
• Animals.
• Lifestyles.
• Technology.
• The economy.
This year, Jepsen said youth also will be able to form a partnership with faculty at Kansas State University. “I was approached by several of our professors about this competition,” she said. “They wanted the chance to partner with the 4-H teams. So we will be pairing our youth with someone at K-State who works in the research field that they have chosen for their project.”
The 2020 Science of Agriculture challenge was held virtually. Jepsen hopes this year’s competition can be held in-person, but knows that the online options assure that youth will get to display their projects. “At this point,” she said, “don’t let any barriers from COVID or anything like that from forming your teams.”
More information about the Science of Agriculture challenge and other programs offered by the Kansas 4-H Youth Development program is available online, or contact your local Kansas extension agent.
Annual project tasks kids with research that helps improve their community