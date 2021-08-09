Katy Days Festival in Parson, Kansas 9/17-19

In 1870 the first Missouri-Kansas-Texas train rolled into a new town in southeast Kansas, that would become Parsons, and the railroad would be remembered as the Katy! One hundred forty-eight years later, Parsons celebrates its railroad heritage and town history with the Katy Days Festival. Renew old friendships, rekindle memories and enjoy food, fun, entertainment and railroad-related activities.
2021 Events Schedule
Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
5:30-6 p.m. Official Opening Ceremony of Katy Days
Country Music Night
7-8:30 p.m. Trent Crisswell Band
9-10:30 p.m. Travis Martin
Homemade Pies - Arvon Phillips Recreation Center - Saturday only, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (or until they run out).
Kiwanis "Pancake Special" Miniature Train Rides - Free - Fri 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Board at the Kiwanis Play Park. Sponsored by Union Pacific RR
The Labette Community College Free Shuttle that will run continuously on Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Stops include Forest Park (LCC side), museums, Crawford Crossing and the parking lot on Broadway between 18th & Central. Park Downtown! One shuttle will be handicap accessible.
Parking
Parking is restricted around the park on Friday and Saturday. Broadway and Heacock is closed all weekend.
Please do not cross barricades.
Help us maintain a safe festival atmosphere.
Official Katy Days t-shirts and other memorabilia available through Bleacher Gear at their booth in the park during Katy Days or at their downtown store, 1730 Main Street.
No Bikes, Skateboards, etc in the park. Thank you!
There are bike racks in front of the swimming pool.
Due to the large number of people in the park, we appreciate you leaving your pet at home.
After Katy Days is over if you're still itching for something to do... Join us for a One-Person Scramble
Head over to the historic Katy Golf Course and enjoy the day golfing, eating some of their yummy food or take a free tour of the course. You don't even have to be a golfer to enjoy the scenic surroundings, historical photos and comfortable clubhouse atmosphere!
Open Sunday - Saturday 8ish to Dusk