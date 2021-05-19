Land is firm commodity in current market

Purchasing land as an investment can yield impressive returns, a way to earn income without a lot of active work and potentially fat profit margins.
“Land value is typically going to grow,” said Taylor Myers a land specialist with Whitetail Properties Real Estate. “You’re not going to lose money.”
Whitetail Properties is a national brokerage specializing in hunting, farm, ranch and timber properties. They cover about 40 states, including Nebraska, Kansas, North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Myers works out of their Hesston, Kansas.
He said, at this time, the land market is hot. He believes that strong rural land values, combined with intense buyer demand, can mean significant benefits for rural landowners considering selling their property.
Land has always been a stable, long-term financial investment. The current attractive financing opportunities due to historically low interest rates make it a great time to for buyers; but for sellers as well, Myers said.
“Properties selling pretty quickly so our inventory is running low,” he said. “Right now, tillable ground has been exploding. Recreational land is also hot and any available pasture land is rented out until the end of the year.”
The prices are so good, people are taking their money out of the stock market and putting it into land, Myers said. They then rent it out to producers.”
