Alliance FFA members earn several awards

Alliance FFA Advisor Ashtyn Vivion has many reasons to be proud. The first is that she recently brought a future FFA member in to the world.
The others are her current FFA Chapter members and what they have accomplished over the last few months. The students reportedly had a stellar performance at District CDEs in Kimball.
The Senior Livestock Judging team, Junior Livestock Judging team and Agronomy team are District Champions. Wade Sanders earned Individual Champion. The Meats Evaluation team placed eighth. All of these teams will be representing Alliance at the State contests in April.
Jayda Meyring, Delaney Childers and Ian Thompson earned second place finishes. Jayce Meyring earned third place, Lauren Lehl earned fifth place, Shelby Carr and Logan Thompson each earned sixth place, while Cord McBride earned eighth place.
Dezyrae Hausmann and Peittyn Johnson both had 10th place finishes, Wyatt Walker and Tate Thompson both had 11th place finishes, Kimber Romick had a 12th place finish and Kaigan McBride placed 24th. Also competing were Roz Bolek and Jack Collins.
There were also several Proficiency Award winners that earned State recognition. Shelby Carr was a State Finalist in two categories and earned a silver in another. Her SAEs on Outdoor Recreation and Specialty Crop Production were State worthy. Her Goat Production Entrepreneurship was the silver.
Braelyn Shrewsbury had a gold placement with a Swine Production Entrepreneurship SAE. Wade Sanders and Wyatt Walker had silver placements with their Beef Production and Forage Production SAEs, respectively.
These students spent countless hours working in their project areas and on these applications. The Chapter is proud of how they represented.