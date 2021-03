Barbara Charlotte Bushnell peeks out the car window with her future husband Oscar Coleman Laughlin. The photo was taken during their “courting days.” Oscar was born to Oscar W. Laughlin and Mary Ellen (Loder) Laughlin on June 27, 1899, in Saunders County, Nebraska. Barbara was born to Marvin Elliot Bushnell and Diana (Crawford) Bushnell on Dec. 1, 1906, in South Bend, Nebraska.