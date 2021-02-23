Northeastern Nebraska farmer to be featured on Women in Ag webcast

“Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agripreneurship Series” will feature Hannah Borg, a sixth-generation farmer in northeastern Nebraska, during its next live webcast March 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Produced by Nebraska Women in Agriculture, the monthly webcast series highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of women in agribusiness from across the state, offering creative insights and the stories behind what it takes to build a business.

The conversations focus on surviving business shocks such as disasters, regulatory changes and shifting family dynamics. Featured business leaders are interviewed by Brittany Fulton, extension assistant with the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program.

Borg’s family farm, near Allen, Nebraska, raises crops, cattle and chickens. Her main role is operating the pullet barns that they raise for Costco. When she isn't farming, you can find her behind a camera or in a history book.

Roots run deep Hannah Borg developed her love of farming and history from her grandmother. Lois Borg, 86, still lives on the family’s original homestead in Wakefield, Nebraska that her ancestors established after emigrating from Sweden six generations ago.

Borg graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s in agricultural communications. She has interned for FarmHer and the Rural Radio Network as a farm broadcaster, is active at her church and is a board member at the Wakefield Heritage Organization.

The webcast is free to attend but registration is required on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture pro-gram website, wia.unl.edu.