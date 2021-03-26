Wallace FFA earns national award

The Wallace FFA Chapter has earned a National FFA Premier Chapter Award due to its efforts in building communities.
Wallace hosts a reading program each summer. Last year, due to COVID restrictions, the popular activity was in jeopardy. That’s when the FFA students stepped up and adapted to overcome the obstacle.
The initiated a reading program-by-mail. The students packaged books and other materials to mail out to participants. They also recorded each other reading books to post on the internet. It actually increased their outreach, said FFA Advisor Lisa Kemp.
In so doing, Wallace was recognized as one of the top 10 chapters in the nation and received a plaque from the national organization for their innovation and initiative.
“Earning the Premier Chapter Award is a great honor,” said Kemp. “The student received a gold rating and were able to submit their application at the national level.”
This year marks Kemp’s 10th year at Wallace FFA which was founded in 2003. She and her 52 FFA students in grades seventh through twelfth have been busy.
They had seven teams qualify for state competition after their District CDEs. The agriscience, junior livestock judging, food science, floriculture, ag communications, meat evaluation and livestock management teams each qualified.
The chapter will also have two State Degree recipients to celebrate. Last year, they had an American Degree when Blake Pelster earned his while studying ag economics as a sophomore at UNL.
The chapter’s two State Degree honorees are Chapter President Ashlyn Robinson and Chapter Secretary Juliana Rosentrater. Both young ladies are seniors.
“We have learned so many skills through FFA,” Robinson said. “I’ve learned organization and confidence – especially with public speaking.”
Robinson will be representing Wallace at state as a member of the floriculture and livestock management teams.
“Ms. Kemp has taught us so much,” Rosentrater said. “Through meeting organizing we picked up leadership skills.”
Rosentrater is on the food science team. In fact, all of the Wallace FFA Chapter officers will be competing on one of the seven teams at state. Chapter Vice-president Kolton Hager, a junior, is one the livestock management team; Chapter Treasurer Ainsley Strawder, junior, is on the floriculture team; Chapter Reporter (and sister of Blake) Denay Pelster, junior, is on both the floriculture and the livestock management teams; Chapter Parliamentarian Morgan Lungrin, junior, is on the food science team; and Chapter Historian Emma Matson, sophomore, is also on the food science team.
The Wallace Chapter also has eight individuals which qualified for state competition in FFA Choir. They are currently making recording for the virtual competition, Kemp said.
Recently, the chapter was able to provide the iconic FFA jacket for their new members. They do so through the Blue & New Program sponsored by the Wallace community. Prior to that, they had made and furnished 450 snack bags for the annual Feed the Farmer appreciation project.
On April 8-9, the chapter will be rewarding its achievers with a tour of livestock facilities and a plant nursery in Lincoln. They will also tour the state capitol. The award winners are joined by students who have been selected as Members of the Month. This designation is determined each month by the chapter and is in recognition for a member’s outstanding service.