Limousin juniors head to Grand Island

The North American Limousin Junior Association plans to host “The American Showdown” National Junior Limousin Show and Congress in Grand Island, Nebraska. The event takes place from July 3 until July 8 at Fonner Park.
The Peterson Farm Brothers are coming to share with the juniors on Saturday, July 3 before the opening ceremonies on Sunday, July 4. Monday, July 5 will kick-off the week with the junior exhibitors displaying their showmanship skills in front of Chris & Sharee Sankey. Tuesday, July 6 is filled with many activities for the junior exhibitors from participating in a sales talk competition to competing in the cornhole tournament.
Steers, Lim-Flex Cow-Calf Pairs, Limousin Cow-Calf Pairs, Bred and Owned Lim-Flex Bulls, Bred and Owned Purebred Bulls, Bred and Owned Lim-Flex Females, and Bred & Owned Purebred Females will be shown on Wednesday, July 7 in front of Blake Nelson with the carcass contest following the show. Troy Thomas judges the Owned Limousin and Lim-Flex Female show as it wraps up the weeklong event on Thursday, July 8.
For more information about North American Limousin Junior Association, the North American Limousin Foundation or to locate a Limousin or Lim-Flex breeder near you, visit www.NALF.org or call 303-220-1693.