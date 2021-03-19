Litchfield FFA Chapter making its mark

The Litchfield FFA Chapter had a strong showing at district CDEs this year, fifth-year advisor Brian Johnson said.
Litchfield had two teams competing in the Agricultural Technology & Mechanics category. Their No. 1 team earned the district championship.
This team was led by junior Nathan Wardyn, who earned the individual championship, and by senior Derik Linden was the second place finisher. Gavin Cole, a junior, and Ethan Sohrweid, a senior, were the other championship team members.
Just behind Litchfield No. 1 was the Litchfield No. 2 team as district runner-up. This team was comprised of Seth Willenberg, Caden Holm, Faith Heapy and Pacen Trent.
“Unfortunately only one team from each school can participate in the state competition – but the others will be alternates,” Johnson said. “We're still awaiting results from other events.”
The Litchfield chapter has been around for only seven years, but its 17 members are already making their mark in district competitions. Next year, Johnson expects to see some State Degrees, too.