 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Looking Back...

Looking Back...

Rose farm
Photo submitted by Ryan Rose

John Rose stands next to his 1940’s model John Deere B tractor with a wagon full of hay attached. His son, Jim Rose, stands on the tractor with one of the family’s barn cats. According to Jim’s son Ryan Rose, the photo was taken sometime in the late 1940s or early 1950son the Rose Family farm near St. Libory, Nebraska, located in southeastern Howard County. Ryan’s father still has the tractor.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News