Looking Back...

John Rose stands next to his 1940’s model John Deere B tractor with a wagon full of hay attached. His son, Jim Rose, stands on the tractor with one of the family’s barn cats. According to Jim’s son Ryan Rose, the photo was taken sometime in the late 1940s or early 1950son the Rose Family farm near St. Libory, Nebraska, located in southeastern Howard County. Ryan’s father still has the tractor.
