Looking Back...

Fred Haas Sr., and Mary Etta Haas – grandparents of Gerald D. Haas – stand in the snow on their farm northwest of Pierce, Nebraska. Fred was born March 26, 1865 in Grant County, Wisconsin. Mary Etta was born Mary Etta Linstra to John Linstra and Frances (Vandelden) Linstra on Nov. 30, 1867. This photo was taken sometime in the 1920s.

