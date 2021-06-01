Make plans for Smoke on the Plains

Anyone fortunate enough to be standing downwind of Derby, Kansas, on Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12, are in for a savory-smelling treat. Those are the days of the Smoke on the Plains BBQ and Music Festival.
For 10 years now, thousands of people have been converging on the city to enjoy fantastic food and good music. The average attendance is about 7,000 people per year, said event organizer Kristy Bansemer.
“We receive tremendous community support,” she said. “The focus of the event is to honor and celebrate the people of nearby McConnell Air Force Base.”
In fact, proceeds from the festival are donated to the Airman and Family Readiness Center at McConnell. The AFRC “supports service members’ self-sufficiency, improves mission readiness, retention and adaptation to the Air Force way of life.”
One the attractions of the festival actually begins June 10, at 6 p.m. The carnival is back and will be located at the Field Station: Dinosaurs parking lot. It will run June 10-11 from 6-10 p.m. On Saturday, June 12 it will open at noon and run until 5 p.m., take an hour break and then re-open and run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
A few popular events had to be cancelled this year. The People’s Choice, Military Lunch and Kid’s Corner activities had to be postponed due to COVID restrictions.
But, Bansemer said, the festival has added a new food contest. Friday night will feature the new One-Meat Rib Contest. The rib cook-off joins the Ribeye Steak Cook-off hosted by the Steak Cookoff Association. This contest will see 30 contenders serving up their best ribeye selected from 70 steaks donated by Creekstone Farms Premium Beef of Arkansas City, Kansas.
Entertainment for the evening will be provided by Jason Pritchett on the Security 1st Title main stage. Festival-goers can also take part in the Toss Like a Boss Cornhole Tournament sponsored by the Derby Recreation Commission. Food trucks and beer garden will be open starting at 7 p.m., as well as the popular cocktail vendor Shaken or Stirred Bartending Caterers of Wichita, Kansas.
More food and fun will be available Saturday when the Kansas City Barbecue Society hosts a Backyard BBQ Cook-off contest. The music for Saturday is provided by 80s cover band Paramount.
To learn more, visit DerbyBBQ.com.