Midland University supplies degree program to meet demand for agribusiness professionals

Adhering to the maxim of supply and demand, Midlands University in Fremont, Nebraska, has implemented a new degree program.
For years, there has been a desire to establish an agribusiness major at the university, said Midlands curriculum designer professor Nick Schreck.
Fremont is an agricultural community. Initial conversations with many local agribusinesses indicated a lack of qualified entry-level candidates to meet the demand for agribusiness positions.
“We also had students and prospects asking for the program,” said Todd Conkright, Dean of the Dunklau School of Business at Midlands. “Agribusiness has been on my radar since joining Midland in August 2019.”
Initially Midlands considered a community college partnership. But, Conkright said, the School of Business is committed to innovative, in-demand business education that prepares students for the real world. In the end, Midlands wanted direct control over the student experience and to build partnerships with agribusinesses around Fremont, he said.
After investigating the benefits that would be available to the students Midlands sought to see what they could provide that was separate from what other institutions in the state offered.
“There are so many great ag programs in region already,” Schreck said. “We needed to find what we could do that’s different.”
Agribusiness is an academic program at many institutions of higher education in Nebraska, at both community college and four-year college levels. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln agriculture programs are certainly best-in-class and nationally competitive, he said.
Central Community College and Northeast Community College also do a great job of preparing students for a career in the field of agriculture. Doane, Concordia, Hastings,
Morningside, Northwestern and Dordt all offer something similar to agribusiness.
“The university looked into what would be of most benefit to their students,” Schreck said. “The school already has basic science courses and pretty strong business courses.”
In interviews with industry professionals, multiple experts brought up the need for skilled workers at their own business. This gave a good idea what ag businesses look for on resumes, Schreck said. After questioning current, previous and prospective students, professor Schreck, Dean Conkright and Midlands University President Jody Horner came up with a plan.
Midland’s degree program combines existing courses for the base of an agribusiness program, adds four courses and builds five hands-on practicums through community partners, Schreck said. But, it is the practicum that sets this program apart from others.
“Our practicum model gives students a choice of tracks to pursue that will give them hands-on experience working with different aspects of the industry,” said Conkright. “The practicum approach is very appealing (to students) relative to a more traditional classroom-based program.”
The university said a special thanks goes to those who provided insight, industry knowledge and/or curriculum feedback. They named Kris Spath with Waverly FFA; Chris Hoegemeyer of Western Irrigated Seeds; Luke Baldwin with Lincoln Premium Poultry; Jenny Long with Lindsay Corporation; Duane Willnerd with Central Valley Co-Op; Tad Dinkins with Butler Ag; Brook Svoboda (Midlands Class of 2019); Stacey Agnew of the Nebraska FFA Foundation; Kara Heideman of Nebraska Bankers Association (and former UNL Ag admissions); and Amanda Clausen of Farmers National.
“We couldn’t have done it without input,” Schreck said. “They all gave valuable feedback.”
The university plans to hire new faculty, he said. They will include those with ag business, agronomy and animal science specializations. This academic program proposal relies on using businesses in the Fremont community to supply potential talent for teaching, Schreck said.
The new curriculum is already planned to begin this year and will be in the program book for those registering in August, he said. Midland’s size and agility allow them to build and launch new programs fairly quickly, Conkright said. The Agribusiness program required the approval of both the Higher Learning Commission, the accrediting body and Midland’s internal Curriculum Committee.
“Because everyone saw the value of offering agribusiness, the approval process was quick and we are able to start enrolling students for fall 2021,” he said.
The benefits of the degree program will start shortly after that. Lincoln Premium Poultry cited both a worker shortage and strong starting pay ($70,000) for graduates that would go through the proposed curriculum. Central Valley Co-Op said that they have a difficult time finding good workers, and when they find college students that impress them, they offer a job upon graduation and pay at least partial tuition.
