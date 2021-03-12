Milford FFA makes learning about nature fun

When it comes to knowledge of natural resources, the Milford FFA Chapter is second to none.
The chapter was founded more than 40 years ago. Jim Wissenberg has been the FFA Advisor there for 11 years. His current chapter consists of 35 members in grades eighth through 12th.
The Milford Chapter is a perennial winner in District FFA events. This year marked one of their most successful in competitions, Wissenberg said. The students earned top honors in the district soil and land judging categories. They have been to state a couple of times in the last five years.
“With everything being virtual this year, we didn’t get to showcase our students as we would have liked to do,” he said.
In addition to FFA events and competitions, the Milford Chapter enjoys representing their school in the Nebraska Envirothon. This annual contest quizzes students on soil, aquatics, forestry, range, wildlife, policy and a special topic. The tests are demanding and thorough, Wissenberg said.
This year Milford had five teams competing against nine other teams from around southeast Nebraska. The Milford No. 1 team won the regional meet with a record high score of 143 points (and the highest score in the state) out of a possible 184 points; earning top scores in three of the six categories, including a state-high score in forestry.
“Natural Resources has always been the Chapter’s strongest area of expertise,” Wissenberg said. “At the beginning of the year, the students are reluctant to study the subjects. But, by the time competition rolls we always have 10 to 20 students eager to learn and to compete.”
The results speak for themselves. Milford has qualified for state level competition for six consecutive years. At the next level, the team will compete in Lincoln, Nebraska. They were initially disappointed upon learning about this.
“They wanted to compete somewhere that involved travelling,” Wissenberg said. “Not so close to home.”
Still, having the home field advantage may give them an edge, he said. The high stakes event is scheduled for April.
Leading the way for the Milford FFA Chapter is senior President Makennen Havlat. She placed fourth in range judging from a field of 800 competitors. No wonder her future plans include attending Chadron State College in Nebraska, to study range management.
It’s not all work and no play at Milford, though. The chapter likes to have fun, as well. They have hosted hunter education and safety classes and even explored taxidermy a couple of times.
Last fall, being limited by the COVID situation, they held a virtual fishing tournament. They posted videos and photos of FFA members and former FFA members fishing at various locations. Wissenberg said there were posts coming in from farm ponds, lakes and rivers around the area.
“One of the most interesting competitors was an FFA alumni who was fishing in the ocean,” he said. “He was at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida.”
Perhaps the most interesting way the team blows off steam is with their annual Summer ‘Squatch Hunt. Someone, usually Wissenberg, gets dressed up in a ghillie suit and hides in a designated wooded area. The students hunt him by moonlight.
“It gets hot in that suit,” he said. “Try outrunning a group of teenagers wearing one of those things.”
These activities do bring about a deeper appreciate of nature, Wissenberg said. That happens more often after taking an ag ed class.