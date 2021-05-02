NDA announces winners of 2021 Ag Poster Contest

In celebration of National Ag Week, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce the winners of this year’s annual poster contest. More than 1,700 students in grades 1-6 from all over the state entered NDA’s annual contest by highlighting Nebraska agriculture, the state’s number one industry.
“There are many talented students in Nebraska who learned about agriculture and how important the ag industry is to our state through this contest,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “The posters we received this year were outstanding. The students did a good job of incorporating this year’s ‘Good Life’ theme to show that agriculture is the heart and soul of Nebraska.”
NDA announces the winners of its annual poster contest during National Ag Week to highlight the diversity of agriculture and celebrate the food, feed and fuel that farmers and ranchers provide every day. The winning posters and the names of the schools submitting entries are on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/kids.
The posters, depicting this year’s theme of “Nebraska Agriculture: Straight from the Good Life,” were judged in three separate categories: first and second grade; third and fourth grade; and fifth and sixth grade. The poster contest is in its 18th year.
In the first and second grade division:
• 1st place: Claire Janda, 2nd grade, Blue Hill Schools
• 2nd place: Myah Glidden, 2nd grade, Sandhills Elementary in Halsey
• 3rd place: Ashlynn Auten, 2nd grade, Blue Hill Schools
• Governor’s Choice: Peyton Banks, 2nd grade, Chase County Schools in Imperial
In the third and fourth grade division:
• 1st place: Emerson Yantzie, 4th grade, Ord Elementary School
• 2nd place: Baylee Clark, 4th grade, North Park Elementary School in Broken Bow
• 3rd place: Kylie Fischer, 3rd grade, St. Paul Lutheran School in West Point
• Governor’s Choice: Alivia Erickson, 4th grade, Avery Elementary School in Bellevue
In the fifth and sixth grade division:
• 1st place: Rogan Hoesing, 6th grade, Wausa Public Schools
• 2nd place: Mackenna Wollenburg, 5th grade, St. John Lutheran School in Seward
• 3rd place: Eliseo Lucas, 5th grade, Knickrehm Elementary School in Grand Island
• Governor’s Choice: Addison Richards, 6th grade, Hayes Center Public Schools
“I would like to thank each and every student who participated in this year’s contest,” said Wellman. “I’d also like to thank all the teachers and parents who continue to teach Nebraska youth about the important role agriculture plays in our lives every day.”