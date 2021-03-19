 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska quilt auction helps national charity
hot

Nebraska quilt auction helps national charity

If quilts are your thing, the 42nd Annual Aurora Relief Sale & Quilt Auction have you covered.

The annual event is sponsored by a dozen Mennonite churches (11 in Nebraska, one in Colorado) and raises funds for the Mennonite Central Committee Relief Charity.

“The money goes to help with disaster relief efforts in the U.S.,” said Frank Steckly, president of the auction board. “Funds are also used to help drill water wells in Third World countries.”

Usually, the event is held in-person in Aurora, Nebraska. This year, the auction will be held online via Kliewer Auction Services of Aurora. Kliewer was named the 2018 Auctioneer of the Year.

“We could have done an in-person auction, but we were already prepared for a virtual one,” Steckly said. “So much time and effort had already been invested.”

In the past, the relief sale features several food items and meals are served. It’s a big social occasion; virtual just isn’t the same, he said.

“Been doing it so long it usually works like a well-oiled machine,” Steckley said. “We have learned some lessons from last year’s virtual auction and hope we can do better this year.”

In addition to quilts, the auction will also include wall hangings, crafts and pieces of art – some originals and some prints. All of the items have been donated and most are hand-made by Nebraska craftspeople, Steckly said.

Prospective bidders may preview the items at the Kliewer Auction Services website at this time, he said. The auction is set to begin at 9 a.m. Central Saturday, March 27. Registration for bidding requires a credit card number. Bidders can peruse the items and select the ones on which they want to bid. They can place a “high bid” amount (like on Ebay). The current bid amount will be updated in real time.

For more information visit the Kliewer Auction Services website, the Aurora Relief Sale & Quilt Auction Facebook page or Google Mennonite Relief Sale.

Steckly said anyone having difficulty logging on or registering can call him at 402-643-1765.

“We hope to make our goal for the charity this year,” he said.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Lessons in AI
Livestock

Lessons in AI

In the past nine years, Doug Smith and Larry Rowden have taught more than 570 students armed in long, red plastic sleeves how to artificially …

Replacing thin alflafa
Crop

Replacing thin alflafa

Planting new fields of alfalfa is expensive. So many of us put off tearing up old fields and planting new ones. But is this smart?

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News