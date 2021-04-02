Nebraska students selected to serve as dairy ambassadors

The Nebraska Dairy Ambassador program has appointed four new student ambassadors and one returning ambassador for the year.
Abigail Langdon is the second-year dairy ambassador. She is from Clarkson, Nebraska and is a sophomore agribusiness major with a banking and finance option at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Whitney Hochstein, a Wynot, Nebraska native, is a freshman graphic design and entrepreneurship major with a minor in foods and nutrition at Wayne State College.
Faith Junck from Carroll, Nebraska, is a freshman agricultural and environmental science communications major at UNL.
Claudia Leubner, a Marietta, New York native, is a freshman agribusiness major at UNL.
Jordan Wilbur, a Kenesaw, Nebraska native, is a senior agriculture education with a leadership option major at UNL.
“We have a great group of ambassadors this year. They have the drive, ambition and leadership to positively impact the dairy industry while developing a number of skills,” said Kim Clark, Nebraska Extension dairy educator.
Each year, up to six ambassadors with an interest in dairy production are selected to improve their leadership and communication skills while advocating for the dairy industry. Ambassadors engage in conversations with consumers, school-age children and their peers at agriculture literacy festivals, farmers markets, Moo at the Zoo and via social media.
At the end of their ambassador program, each has the opportunity to earn up to a $1,000 scholarship provided by Midwest Dairy.
The Nebraska Dairy Ambassador program began in 2016 at UNL with four ambassadors. Since its inception, 27 Nebraska college students have completed the yearlong program, which is open to any college student in Nebraska. In 2018, this program began partnering with Midwest Dairy. This program is now offered in a number of Midwestern states including South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and Illinois.