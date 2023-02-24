Minnesota Farmers Union, in partnership with Farmers Legal Action Group (FLAG) and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), released a Farmers’ Guide to Carbon Markets in Minnesota.
The Farmers’ Guide to Carbon Markets was developed in response to the questions and concerns raised by MFU members.
With one-fifth of the world’s largest companies setting net-zero emissions targets, farmers are being asked to make changes to their operations that sequester carbon and sell companies credit for that sequestered carbon. These relations between farmers, large companies and often third-party vendors are defined by contracts.
People are also reading…
The 32-page guide written by attorneys Stephen Carpenter and Lindsay Kuehn is filled with information to help farmers navigate carbon contracts. There’s a handy question-and-answer section that draws on text taken from actual contracts and information to generate discussion with the representative offering the contract.
“Minnesota farmers now have greater opportunities to combat climate change by tapping into this new and evolving carbon marketplace; however, we must recognize the concerns farmers may have,” MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen said in a news release. “We’re pleased to partner with Minnesota Farmers Union and Farmers Legal Action Group to develop this guide that will ensure farmers have access to the information they need to succeed in this evolving carbon contract arena.”
“The carbon markets are really in their infancy, without a lot of regulation and common structure,” Farmers Union member Pat Lunemann said. “Carbon markets are like the ‘Wild, Wild West’ where everyone is shooting from the hip. No entity is there to assure that contracts are fair to both parties involved. Going forward, there is much potential for farmers to capture rewards for innovative practices on their farms and the guide describes the opportunities and the obstacles that may be in front of us.”
Lunemann, of Twin Eagle Dairy in Clarissa, is one of 10 farmers who served as advisors to the guide’s authors. The farmers shared their concerns and sought answers to the many questions surrounding the carbon marketplace.
“Before authoring this guide, FLAG was receiving frequent questions from many family farmers and ranchers about the legal aspects of carbon sequestration contracts, said Scott Carlson, FLAG’s executive director. “After looking into some of the contracts offered by various companies, it was clear that farmers and ranchers would benefit from guidance on many of the legal issues, questions, and potential risks posed by committing to carbon sequestration contracts. We knew there was a need for a Farmers’ Guide to Carbon Markets in Minnesota, and the public’s interest has been high.”
The guide is available at no cost, thanks to a grant from the McKnight Foundation. It can be picked up at any trade show where Minnesota Farmers Union or MDA are exhibiting.