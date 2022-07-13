Check roots for soybean cyst nematode

Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is the leading yield-robber of the soybean crop in North America, causing more than $1.5 billion in losses annually. The good news is soybean farmers can actively manage SCN to protect yield potential.
To bring attention to the importance of active SCN management, The SCN Coalition and Valent have joined forces to encourage soybean farmers to check for SCN females attached to roots during the growing season.
Soybean fields infested with SCN may look healthy above ground, but adult SCN females can be detected on the roots of infested plants as soon as six weeks after soybeans have emerged. The adult SCN females fill with eggs and eventually die, changing into hardened cysts that protect the eggs in the soil.
Detecting SCN females on roots provides an indication if current tools used to manage SCN are effective.
“Farmers can use a shovel to dig up soybean plants and then gently remove the soil around the roots,” North Dakota State University Plant Pathologist Sam Markell said. “Females on roots are much smaller than nitrogen-fixing nodules and can be difficult to see. A hand lens and a flashlight can make it easier to detect females.”
If you planted an SCN-resistant soybean variety but you still discover females on the roots, Coalition leaders encourage farmers to plan on testing soil for SCN after harvest and talk to their trusted crop adviser or university extension expert to evaluate SCN management strategies. SCN egg counts may be higher in the fall since a new generation of SCN is born every 24 days during the summer.