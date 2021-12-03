CVA hosts annual meeting

Central Valley Ag Cooperative (CVA) made $29.7 million in total profit from $2.2 billion in total sales in the last fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31.
The co-op reviewed its finances with member-owners at its annual meeting at the Holthus Center in York, Nebraska Nov. 22.
“This year, we exceeded expectations on all fronts. We delivered more value, we provided more services, we reinvested, we produced a local profit,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO/president of Central Valley Ag. “And on top of that, we will deliver a record amount of cash back to the member-owners this year.”
CVA delivered over $26 million back to member-owners in 2021. Plus, an additional $8 million in section 199 DPAD pass-through tax deductions.
At the meeting, CVA also announced the newly elected and re-elected board members:
g Alex Brookhouser of Brunswick, Neb. – Region 1
g Duane Schumacher of Bloomfield, Neb. – Region 2
g Jay Uehling of Oakland, Neb. – Region 4
g Larry Naber of Utica, Neb. – Region 6
g Mark Koss of Haddam, Kan. – Region 7
g Derek Appley of Akron, Iowa – Region 8
“Our board of directors play a visionary role in helping CVA succeed,” said Dave Beckman, CVA Board Chairman. “I want to thank our departing board member, Adam Schroeder from Le Mars, Iowa, for his service and dedication to CVA.”
Overall, it was a record-breaking year for CVA, and Dickinson credited much of the success of the cooperative to CVA employees.
“Our people continue to answer the call,” he said. “They’re engaged in the business, they’re engaged in their communities, they love what they do and the growers they do it for.”