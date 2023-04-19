Early season irrigation may be delayed if there are limits for yearly irrigation amounts. However, if soil profiles are currently very dry, spring irrigation should be considered; especially since first cutting alfalfa may be twice as productive as any subsequent cuttings.
For maximum season production, the first alfalfa cutting typically requires 6 to 7 inches of water. Since established alfalfa is a deep rooted perennial, the risk of excess water running off fields is low. Even if rains fall come after early spring irrigation, the water will likely be stored in the soil profile for use later in the growing season when summer heat increases water demand.
During the peak of summer heat and plant growth, alfalfa may use over one half inch of water per day. This compares to cooler spring days water usage of less than ¼ inch of water per day.
Still irrigation timing is important; and adequate subsurface moisture can help control weeds. If irrigation occurs before the alfalfa plants have begun to regrow after cutting, though, weed growth will be promoted instead. When summer heat arrives, alfalfa plants will likely draw moisture from their 8 feet rooting depths to maintain full forage production.
Conversely, lower spring irrigation amounts may result in shallower rooting decreasing summer irrigation efficiency. For early season irrigation, the target is to refill the top six feet of subsoil profile for the late spring and summer.
More information is available on our UNL Extension website. Our free NebGuide G1778, “Irrigation Management and Crop Characteristics of Alfalfa” is available at: https://water.unl.edu.