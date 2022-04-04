Eyes on spring planting, soil and sub-soil moisture

Even with a few periodic winter precipitation events, latest recommendations for spring planting are to focus on soil and sub-soil moisture.
Irrigation specialists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln recommend farmers make sure pivots are ready to go, early.
The weather was drier than normal last year across much of the Midwest. If it stays relatively dry, it could make sense to pre-irrigate a little before planting, experts say. That’s especially if the field is managed with any tillage.
“Farmers would need to apply a little water to activate the herbicide in May if we don’t get much rain by then,” said Chuck Burr, Nebraska Extension’s water and integrated cropping systems educator.
Getting ahead of the game
If it ends up being a dry summer, growers may need to irrigate more than usual. But farmers don’t adjust a lot, whether it’s a wet or dry year.
“If farmers have the water supply, they’re going to fully water on a dry year. With the price of corn, guys will pump water this year,” said Steve Melvin, Nebraska Extension irrigated cropping systems educator.
If any groundwater should drop away, if everyone is pumping or if there’s an extended drought, then farmers using surface water might back off of irrigating.
“It’s not that they would want to spend less in that case, but they might not have the supply,” Melvin said.
Typically farmers keep irrigated ground fairly well watered the year before, so it doesn’t take a lot of off-season precipitation to fill the soil profile.
Sometimes, field corners where center pivots don’t reach are neglected. But experts said this would be a year to think about the corners that are farmed like a dryland field. Growers may want to adjust fertilizer rates and plant populations to offset not having some subsoil moisture.
TAPS competition starting soon
A challenging and fun irrigation contest hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln kicked off March 15 at the Buffalo County Extension office in Kearney. It’s the fifth year of the so-called Testing Ag Performance Solutions (TAPS) farm management competition.
In this contest, farmers make nitrogen decisions about the same North Platte field at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, deciding irrigation use, hybrids and seeding rates. Awards are given for the most efficient, most profitable and highest yield in the irrigated corn and soybean stubble field area that those participants determine.
There’s no cost to participate. The TAPS competition goes through end of November, concluding with a banquet in January.
Last year, the TAPS competition resulted in a large range of water applied to the plots in North Platte – from 1 ½ to 15 ¼ inches. Some participants put on less water to be efficient, Burr said, while others put on more irrigation water than needed.
“We need more folks relying on soil water sensors and weekly evapotranspiration (ET) data in order to make irrigation decisions,” Burr said.
Other irrigation studies
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is also getting ready to research crop water use for hard red spring wheat, repeating a study and a grant conducted last year. The study will be at the Stumpf International Wheat Center in Grant, Nebraska just south of Ogallala.
While most of the wheat grown in Kansas and Nebraska is hard red winter wheat, this study will focus on spring wheat, typically grown in the Dakotas and Montana. It would be a new crop in southwest Nebraska, Burr said.
“There hasn’t been much work done on its water use,” he said
Also this summer, Burr will research crop water use of irrigated corn with and without inter-seeded cover crops.
Dryland ideas
Dryland farmers may want to assess how much re-charge moisture they have, Melvin suggested. There hasn’t been enough snow this winter, so there’s not a lot of subsoil moisture in non-irrigated fields.
Also important for dryland farmers, is having good crop residue and using no-till practices. Long-term no-till soils take in more moisture.
“When you’ve done no-till, soil will have more capacity to take in higher rates of rainfall,” said Robert Klein, UNL western Nebraska crops specialist.
Having a good herbicide application for weed control is also vital.
When it comes to moisture, wheat is a good crop to plant the grain sorghum into because of the residue.
“If you get a quarter inch rain on bare ground, it will all evaporate. But if you have good residue on the soil surface, it has a mulch effect and helps conserve moisture,” Klein said.
There’s about 100 pounds of residue provided from each bushel of wheat produced. A 60-bushel wheat crop, for example, produces approximately 6,000 pounds of crop residue. Also, the grain sorghum is drought-tolerant.
Growers facing drought conditions should also think about plant population, Klein advised. Adjust the plant population to the amount of soil water that’s present.
Farmers can get more information from their county agent.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.