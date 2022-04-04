Eyes on spring planting, soil and sub-soil moisture

Even with a few periodic winter precipitation events, latest recommendations for spring planting are to focus on soil and sub-soil moisture.

Irrigation specialists at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln recommend farmers make sure pivots are ready to go, early.

The weather was drier than normal last year across much of the Midwest. If it stays relatively dry, it could make sense to pre-irrigate a little before planting, experts say. That’s especially if the field is managed with any tillage.

“Farmers would need to apply a little water to activate the herbicide in May if we don’t get much rain by then,” said Chuck Burr, Nebraska Extension’s water and integrated cropping systems educator.

Getting ahead of the game

If it ends up being a dry summer, growers may need to irrigate more than usual. But farmers don’t adjust a lot, whether it’s a wet or dry year.

“If farmers have the water supply, they’re going to fully water on a dry year. With the price of corn, guys will pump water this year,” said Steve Melvin, Nebraska Extension irrigated cropping systems educator.

If any groundwater should drop away, if everyone is pumping or if there’s an extended drought, then farmers using surface water might back off of irrigating.

“It’s not that they would want to spend less in that case, but they might not have the supply,” Melvin said.

Typically farmers keep irrigated ground fairly well watered the year before, so it doesn’t take a lot of off-season precipitation to fill the soil profile.