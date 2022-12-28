Four new ideas for drainage

The dry, cold weather provides a great time to think about spring and changes that can benefit farmers. Putting in drainage is always much easier when it is dry and there is no mud where the connections need to be made.
Here are four new ideas to optimize your drainage system in 2023.
1. Consider using your tile system for irrigation in addition to drainage.
Drainage tubing can be installed with low slope down to 6 inches of slope per 1,000 feet of length which allows us to pump water back into the tile lines when it is dry to build up a water table. One foot of water in a 4-feet deep tile line will go back up to the field 2,000 feet and will wick up the water to the growing crop about 18 inches above the tile.
It does have some limitations in that you need access to the drainage ditch or creek and a water withdrawal permit is required if more than an inch of water per acre is going to be pumped per day from the surface source.
2. Install the drainage tubing parallel to the slope instead of up and down with the slope.
While the drainage pipe flow is faster with greater slope, often the problem is getting the water from the soil into the pipe. If the laterals are running parallel to the slope, they intercept the water with the shortest flow paths, making them more effective. The main can then run down the slope where flow velocity is much more important than the laterals. This will also make it possible to use the put head control structures on the main, to use it for irrigation.
3. Plan to pattern tile the entire field.
Our best soils have very high infiltration rates that go straight into the soil before trying to move sideways down the slope. Pattern tiling the field provides a way to start moving the water away from all of the land before it accumulates in the potholes where water movement in the soil is very slow.
While it is a big investment, it will greatly improve trafficability and timely planting and harvest. No one likes to get stuck.
4. Install the drainage tubing up slope from potholes.
Most potholes have high clay content and accumulated salts that plug the soil pores, preventing drainage. While the drainage guide may recommend spacings as close as 20 feet, that is very expensive.
Placing a tile parallel to the slope in the better soils up slope will collect and remove this water before it gets to the pothole that is too deficient to properly drain.
It will rain again and with these drainage ideas, 2023 can be a great year.
Kris Kohl is an ag engineering specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Reach him at 712-732-5056 or kkohl1@iastate.edu.