From Nebraska to New Zealand via Israel, company helps farmers with irrigation data

Irrigation has become a high-tech undertaking. No one knows this better than Ben Fullner, sales manager for CropX Irrigation Management.

Fullner is originally from Arlington, Nebraska. CropX was founded in North Bend, Nebraska, but has since relocated its headquarters to Israel.

“We are a truly global company,” Fullner said. “Our main markets are in the Southern Hemisphere. Australia, New Zealand and some Latin American countries.”

CropX makes sensors which track moisture levels, soil temperatures, nitrogen levels and electrical conductivity (to measure fertilizer salts). Being global has been a massive advantage for the technology company.

“We see two solid irrigation seasons each year,” Fullner said. “Since soil and water act the same way wherever they are, this allows for faster progress and innovation.”

CropX says they have the world’s “most scalable platform to integrate data from both above and below ground.” The company’s patented sensor design’s strength is its accessibility. They take readings every 30 minutes and the data goes to the Cloud. This allows growers to track the data in real time, Fullner said.

“We have gone through many models to perfect our system,” he said. “We are on the cutting edge of being able to track how water moves through soil.”

CropX will examine the topography and soil types in a farmer’s field and then offer placement recommendations. The devices themselves are about 6 inches in diameter and completely self-contained.