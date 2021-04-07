Get your agronomy questions answered while raising money for scholarships

Agronomists play a key role in supporting farmer success, and this year during Agronomy Week April 5-9, an ag company is offering a new FFA scholarship program for the next generation of agronomists.
“The science of agronomy and the agronomists who bring that science to life are vital to our industry,” said Pete Uitenbroek, lead for the DeKalb, Asgrow and Deltapine brands. “So, during Agronomy Week 2021, our brands will be sharing world-class agronomic advice and education, as well as recognizing those commendable professionals who have contributed so much to the advancement of this field.”
The Agronothon will air 9-11 p.m. Central Thursday, April 8 on RFD-TV to raise FFA scholarship funds for agronomy students. Viewers can call in and have their agronomy questions answered by the brands’ technical agronomists live on the air.
DeKalb, Asgrow and Deltapine will donate $10 for every farmer question submitted throughout the week at AgronomyWeek.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #Agronothon, and $100 per question asked during the live Agronothon.
Uitenbroek emphasized that, as in previous years, all farmers are invited to participate in Agronomy Week 2021, regardless of the seed brand they plant.
“Agronomy Week is truly intended to be an industrywide celebration, and we encourage farmers to participate not only to recognize their agronomic professionals, but also to help support scholarships for the next generation of agronomists,” he said.
For more information on this year’s event, including how to participate and details on the Agronothon Scholarship Program, visit AgronomyWeek.com.