Grain moisture factors into bag storage

Grain storage may be less of a concern this year, as demand is at a peak, but anything that is left stored will need to maintain its quality. For those with excess crop, bag storage provides a good option while waiting on commercial users or grain bins to open up.
The key to getting good quality grain out of bag storage is allowing more time for the crop to dry in the field, according to Charles Hurburgh, ag systems specialist with Iowa State University.
“Storage bags take careful management, particularly if the growing season doesn’t give you much dry down,” he said. “Last year was good due to the warm stretch after Labor Day. You need cool, dry grain to put in there because there’s no aeration.”
Joseph Zulovich, a storage expert with the University of Missouri, said corn should be at less than 14% moisture when placed in the bag. He also said, if possible, plan for short-term storage.
“If a bag becomes damaged or the grain inside a bag is damaged, the grain will need to be marketed sooner,” Zulovich said. “Bags should be considered short-term rather than long-term storage.”
Zulovich said if farmers notice any issues with the bag, consider selling the grain quickly or move it to a bin with aeration capabilities to recover and maintain the grain quality. If the grain isn’t moved into aerated storage, any masses that have developed “hot spots” or started to spoil will not be able to be reversed.
He also noted providing “ample space” for tubes that are being used is important. Bag tubes can range from 7 to 10 feet in diameter and should be at least 5 feet apart, with 20-25 feet of space on each end. Make sure to leave additional space for any unloading equipment to safely move through the area as well.
Although it’s a non-aerated system, bags do have a moisture barrier to help minimize the moisture that might enter the grain mass. That is much better than an uncovered pile.
“If the weather is not cooperative, significant losses are likely to occur without (covering),” Zulovich said.
Front-month prices are higher than deferred contract, so farmers have less incentive to hold on to their grain, and carryovers in the latest USDA reports are going down “rapidly,” said Hurburgh
“We are shifting away from a supply situation to a demand driven situation where users are trying to get their hands on the product as quickly as they can,” he said. “Right now, there isn’t a carry in the market, or higher prices later, so those incentives to store aren’t really there right now.”
He said that doesn’t eliminate the need for on-farm storage this year, especially for those using their crop for feed, but he expects commercial operations to be “aggressively seeking” to get crop in their elevator as demand stays strong.
That means any grain stored, whether for grain on hand or for feed, needs to be well taken care of because quality will be the priority moving forward.
“The storage that’s there needs to be in top operating condition,” Hurburgh said. “If you get 17, 18, 19% corn as the norm for harvest, which is average, bag storage becomes a little more difficult without the capability to aerate.”
He suggested taking this time of potentially less to store to evaluate the system in place. Get bins cleaned out and any potential issues, such as pest problems, taken care of, and that will help when the major storage is needed once again.