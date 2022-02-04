Healthier soils, resilient crops, cleaner water

Iowa farmers shared the benefits of soil health practices such as cover cropping and reduced tillage when the Clean Water in Iowa Starts Here tour visited the Iowa Ag Expo in Des Moines Feb. 1-3.
The 2021 growing season featured some extreme weather including widespread drought and significant areas of wind damage. These farmers’ soil health improvements shined in extreme weather with resilient yields and other economic benefits.
Despite the harsh weather, the USDA estimates the 2021 Iowa corn yields set the record for highest average yield in Iowa history at 205 bushels per acre. This is a testament to all Iowa farmers’ investments in soil health and water quality practices. For example, cover crops are now used on roughly three million acres in Iowa, building soil organic matter to increase water holding capacity for drought resilience.
The two seminars were moderated by Sean McMahon with the Iowa Ag Water Alliance and Paige Frautschy with The Nature Conservancy. Each seminar featured three Iowa farmers from across the state.
Other topics discussed included water quality benefits, soil carbon, and economic opportunities such as carbon markets and low carbon fuels, and working with landlords to implement soil health practices on rented land. Learn more at www.iowacorn.org/rentedland.
“2021 was a record year for corn yields highlighting the economic and productivity benefits of farmer investments in soil health across the state,” stated Ralph Lents, a farmer from Adair County and Iowa Corn Promotion Board director. “Peer-to-peer, farmer-to-farmer sharing at events like the Iowa Ag Expo helps farmers overcome any barriers to adopting new practices on their farms. When we share our journeys and the benefits of soil and water quality, it makes it easier for more farmers to adopt these practices.”
The Clean Water in Iowa Starts Here Campaign, created by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa Soybean Association and Newsradio 1040 WHO, aims to raise awareness about the conservation work underway all across Iowa. For more information about the campaign, upcoming stops, and rural and urban soil health and water quality practices, visit cleanwateriowa.org/cleanwaterstartshere.