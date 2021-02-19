Irrigation system maintenance help ensure you get your money’s worth

Even though there’s snow on the ground and temperatures hovering well below zero, winter is the best time to be sure your irrigation system is ready to pump and provide water for the 2021 crop year.
According to specialists with Nebraska Extension, it takes only a few non-performing sprinkler components to significantly decrease yields and eat into your bottom line. A pivot maintenance checklist provided by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s (UNL) CropWatch has seven points to work through starting now and going through the first part of the growing season.
- Obtain the sprinkler chart for your center pivot and ensure that the package was properly installed. If needed, check with your dealer for a replacement copy.
- Determine whether the system capacity is adequate for your location. You can check the UNL NebGuide “Minimum Center Pivot Design Capacities in Nebraska” (G1851) for more information.
- Be sure your pump and pivot are properly matched. The engine and pump speeds must be correct for needed voltage or hydraulic pressure and for pressure at the pivot inlet, as well as for engine performance.
- A good pressure gauge is a must have tool for ensuring the center pivot is operating at the design pressure. Central 4 Extension Educator Troy Ingram, who specializes in irrigated cropping systems, notes current research also points to the importance of having a pressure gauge at the end of a system at its’ highest elevation. Pressure should be at least 5 psi above the pressure regulator rating.
- Operate the system when crops are small and look for broken or plugged sprinklers or pressure regulators and leaks.
- Observe water application in the outermost span on the steepest part of the field and on soils with the lowest infiltration rate to see if there are runoff problems.
- Routinely maintain mechanical, electrical and hydraulic components.
Ingram outlined just how important these inspection steps can be after two years of research on pressure checks.
“One project we are working on is a pivot performance project to check system pressure. We are using an analog gauge to check pressure on the end of a system and using worst case scenario checks – for example – with a tower on a hill above the rest of the system,” he said.
Since Ingram farms in Greeley County himself, he knew from his own experience how to check the pressure. Using an AgSense system by Valmont they were able to download system pressure with corresponding angles in the field.
“Instead of getting one point in the field, I was getting 100 points,” noted Ingram, “and by checking the system on a 360-degree rotation could get more information and data.”
By visiting both with producers and accessing data from pivot dealers, which means being able to collect data without so much travel, Ingram and his fellow researchers have been able to do a preliminary cut to gauge the health of pivot systems in Nebraska.
“There are 60,000 systems operating in the state and if numbers correspond with what we’ve found in our sample there is work to be done,” Ingram said.
In the study, they found 24% of the systems were operating over pressure, 58% were operating under pressure, with only 18% within the specified range for that pivot model.
“What that means to a producer is if he’s under pressure there isn’t going to be uniform water application across the length of the pivot,” Ingram said. “Low areas will receive more water and hilltops not enough. This is particularly a problem if chemigating. If you are operating above pressure you are going to be burning a lot of energy you don’t need to be burning.”
Another area of importance and one of the most economical to fix are the nozzles on pivot sprinklers. Sprinkler sizes should match the sprinkler design printout and can crack, break or show wear on deflection pads.
“I renozzled my system and a set of nozzles for my pivot was $250. In terms of water savings and energy savings that was an easy decision,” he said.
It pays to check boots, gaskets and other seals for leaks as well. Sprinklers that have blown out of their hole can create a geyser, which might look pretty, but can cost a pretty penny in terms of water loss and run-off – not to mention uneven water application resulting in diminished yields.
Ingram noted the next step for his team is to apply for a Bureau of Reclamation grant so they can test overall system health on between 100-200 pivots across the state of Nebraska. They will use AgSense and Lindsay Pivot Watch if the grant is approved, but they won’t know until sometime this summer.
Using drone technology is yet another option in pivot maintenance and Ingram noted they are experimenting with use of drones for sprinkler-head inspection, as well as at each pivot span.
“When you have leaks you are losing pressure and losing water and a high concentration of water in hilly areas can lead to runoff,” he said.
Drones have possibilities but are still a bit pricey for most producers, noted Ingram. A basic drone with a camera and controller, capable of flying a center pivot system, can cost between $1,000 and $2,000. Crop sensing software for more in-depth information can run $5,000 to $10,000 a year and usually requires a larger drone.
To aid in cutting maintenance costs, producers need to check with their local electric utility for incentive programs. Those participating in the EnergyWise program may receive a $500 incentive to replace all of a system’s existing outlet components such as sprinkler heads, sprayers, rotators, plates, pads and nozzles and regulators on qualified systems. For more details in Nebraska go to www.nppd.com/incentives/prescriptive-irrigation.
