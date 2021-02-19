Irrigation system maintenance help ensure you get your money’s worth

Ingram outlined just how important these inspection steps can be after two years of research on pressure checks.

“One project we are working on is a pivot performance project to check system pressure. We are using an analog gauge to check pressure on the end of a system and using worst case scenario checks – for example – with a tower on a hill above the rest of the system,” he said.

Since Ingram farms in Greeley County himself, he knew from his own experience how to check the pressure. Using an AgSense system by Valmont they were able to download system pressure with corresponding angles in the field.

“Instead of getting one point in the field, I was getting 100 points,” noted Ingram, “and by checking the system on a 360-degree rotation could get more information and data.”

By visiting both with producers and accessing data from pivot dealers, which means being able to collect data without so much travel, Ingram and his fellow researchers have been able to do a preliminary cut to gauge the health of pivot systems in Nebraska.

“There are 60,000 systems operating in the state and if numbers correspond with what we’ve found in our sample there is work to be done,” Ingram said.

In the study, they found 24% of the systems were operating over pressure, 58% were operating under pressure, with only 18% within the specified range for that pivot model.

“What that means to a producer is if he’s under pressure there isn’t going to be uniform water application across the length of the pivot,” Ingram said. “Low areas will receive more water and hilltops not enough. This is particularly a problem if chemigating. If you are operating above pressure you are going to be burning a lot of energy you don’t need to be burning.”